Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Expands By 88.3%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,046,700 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 40,922,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,537.1 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance

GNZUF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.