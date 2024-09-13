Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Expands By 88.3%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,046,700 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 40,922,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,537.1 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
GNZUF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
