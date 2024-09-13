Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Increases By 92.2%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,525. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

