Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Increases By 666.5%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,943,100 shares, a growth of 666.5% from the August 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Hengan International Group stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Hengan International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.7637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

