Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Rises By 433.3%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
HLTRF stock remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
