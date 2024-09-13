Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Rises By 433.3%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLTRF stock remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

