Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Decreases By 75.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 5,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

