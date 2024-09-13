Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Grows By 219.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 219.3% from the August 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.76. 128,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.