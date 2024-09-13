Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Grows By 219.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 219.3% from the August 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.76. 128,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
