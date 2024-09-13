Short Interest in Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Rises By 236.1%

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the August 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Janone Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ALTS opened at $2.27 on Friday. Janone has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Janone Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

