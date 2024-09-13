Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Expands By 154.7%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,000 shares, a growth of 154.7% from the August 15th total of 111,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $108.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

