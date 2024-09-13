Short Interest in Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Declines By 50.0%

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LFGP remained flat at $13.49 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. Ledyard Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Ledyard Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

