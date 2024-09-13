Short Interest in Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Expands By 538.1%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 538.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Lucero Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PSHIF remained flat at C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,540. Lucero Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43.
About Lucero Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lucero Energy
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.