Short Interest in Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Expands By 538.1%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 538.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSHIF remained flat at C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,540. Lucero Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

About Lucero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.