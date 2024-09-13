Short Interest in Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Grows By 217.4%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the August 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mawson Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

MWSNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 29,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Mawson Gold has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.73.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

