Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rises By 468.8%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 468.8% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NRDBY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.52. 80,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,625. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.90.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

