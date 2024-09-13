Short Interest in On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Declines By 76.7%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OOBHF remained flat at $1.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

