Short Interest in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Drops By 44.1%

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Palmer Square Capital BDC ( NYSE:PSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

