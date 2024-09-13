Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Rises By 527.0%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a growth of 527.0% from the August 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pervasip Stock Performance
Pervasip stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,155,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135,451. Pervasip has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Pervasip
