Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Rises By 250.0%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PharmaCielo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCLOF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 3,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,142. PharmaCielo has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

