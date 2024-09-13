Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Rises By 250.0%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PharmaCielo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCLOF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 3,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,142. PharmaCielo has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
About PharmaCielo
