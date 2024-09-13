Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Rises By 100.0%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206. The stock has a market cap of $250.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBAM

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.