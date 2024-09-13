Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Drops By 85.9%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Randstad Trading Up 1.1 %

RANJY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. 4,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.25. Randstad has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

Randstad Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.5292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

