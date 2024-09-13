Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Rises By 219.2%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 219.2% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 355,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

