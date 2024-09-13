Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Declines By 51.8%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RCGCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 1,195,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,391. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About Roscan Gold
