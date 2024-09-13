Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Declines By 51.8%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCGCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 1,195,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,391. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

