Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Decreases By 70.4%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
RTL Group Stock Performance
Shares of RTL Group stock remained flat at $3.49 during trading hours on Friday. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.
RTL Group Company Profile
