Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Decreases By 70.4%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

RTL Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTL Group stock remained flat at $3.49 during trading hours on Friday. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

