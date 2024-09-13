Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Expands By 59.5%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Santos Trading Down 0.4 %

SSLZY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 374,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Santos has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $5.59.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

