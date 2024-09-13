Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Drops By 64.3%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of SBSNY stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

Schibsted ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.5459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schibsted ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

