Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Expands By 113.0%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the August 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.32. 15,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,427. Secom has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.59%.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

