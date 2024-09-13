Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Rises By 158.6%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the August 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 537,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $672,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.10. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $437.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($47.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 269.08% and a negative return on equity of 182.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -212.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

