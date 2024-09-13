Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Drops By 96.0%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of SAUHY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 38,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Straumann has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

