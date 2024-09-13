Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Decreases By 49.4%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sysmex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.84. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $718.13 million during the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysmex will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

