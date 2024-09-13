Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Drops By 78.3%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tate & Lyle Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84.
About Tate & Lyle
