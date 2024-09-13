Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Drops By 78.3%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

