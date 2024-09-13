Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 93.1%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.12. 238,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
About The Swatch Group
