Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 93.1%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.12. 238,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.