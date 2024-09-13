Short Interest in Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Decreases By 83.3%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vienna Insurance Group stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Vienna Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

