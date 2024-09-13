Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Decreases By 68.6%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the August 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WISeKey International Stock Performance

Shares of WISeKey International stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.22. 14,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,436. WISeKey International has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

