Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Up 141.2% in August

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

SMNEY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. 149,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMNEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

