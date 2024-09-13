SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

SigmaRoc Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Tuesday. SigmaRoc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.61 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.70 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of £732.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3,300.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

SigmaRoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.