Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Stories

