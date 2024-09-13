Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Signet Jewelers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

