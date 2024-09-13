Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.900-11.520 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869 in the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.