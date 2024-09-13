Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in August

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

SILXY traded down C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$12.57. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.65. Silex Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$9.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.45.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

