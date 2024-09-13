Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in August

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Silex Systems Stock Performance
SILXY traded down C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$12.57. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.65. Silex Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$9.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.45.
Silex Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silex Systems
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.