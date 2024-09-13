Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.49

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 1621425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Several analysts have commented on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $61,462.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

