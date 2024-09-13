Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Down 14.7%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 421,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 179,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.65 million, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. Analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 215,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

