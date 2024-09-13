Simon’s Cat (CAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $107.49 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $239.37 million and $107.49 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00261018 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,340,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,340,123 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,349,866.81 with 6,749,955,349,866.81 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003158 USD and is up 12.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $131,204,315.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

