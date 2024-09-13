Simulations Plus, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 1.7 %

SLP stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $645.32 million, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,186,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,501,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,186,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $2,467,390. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

