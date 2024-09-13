Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

SGAPY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 54,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5649 per share. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

