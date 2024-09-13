Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,750,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,582,621 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $27.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Sirius XM Trading Down 9.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

