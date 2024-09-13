Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading Down 3.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.50.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.