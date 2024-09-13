Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00.

Justin Reed Himmelright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$68,136.00.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

TSE SKE opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skeena Resources ( TSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.30). On average, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

