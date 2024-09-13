SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from SKS Technologies Group’s previous final dividend of $0.002.
SKS Technologies Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About SKS Technologies Group
