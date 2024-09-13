Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Director Andrew J. Schwab Sells 252,500 Shares

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $437,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

SKYE stock remained flat at $6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 159,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,690. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Institutional Trading of Skye Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

