Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Purchases A$29,947.61 in Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Homewood acquired 3,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.86 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of A$29,947.61 ($19,965.07).

Smartgroup Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12.

Smartgroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Smartgroup’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The Outsourced Administration segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

