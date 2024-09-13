Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 0.9% on Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $109.30 and last traded at $109.33. 680,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,592,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.27.

Specifically, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

