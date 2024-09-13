Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 0.6% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.45 and last traded at $113.69. 562,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,566,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.99.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $193,302.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 749,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,399,016.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,262 shares of company stock worth $63,340,261 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

